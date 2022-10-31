Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

