Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,288 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after buying an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

