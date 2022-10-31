Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,464 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copa were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $4,309,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Copa by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 22,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

