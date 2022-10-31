Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,199 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.