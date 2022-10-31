Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires Shares of 71,528 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $6,967,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 790,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,582 shares of company stock worth $2,492,396 in the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

