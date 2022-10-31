Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 311,765 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 284,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

HPP stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.