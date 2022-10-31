Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $18,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Certara by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,759,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,284,000 after buying an additional 453,086 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Certara Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of CERT opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -200.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.