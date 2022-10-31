Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

