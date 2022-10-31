Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of ZG opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

