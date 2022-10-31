Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,002 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.38.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

