Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,032 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.5% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 812,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 330,040 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $372,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -249.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

