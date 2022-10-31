Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 13,156 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.70. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,270 shares in the company, valued at $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,592,651 shares of company stock valued at $215,793,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

