Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 153 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

