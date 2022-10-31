Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,938 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Viasat were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Viasat Profile



Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

