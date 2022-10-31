Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 562 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $383.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,502 shares of company stock worth $2,255,998 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.79.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.