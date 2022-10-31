Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,992 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

