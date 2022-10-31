Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,814 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

