Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,644 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,132.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 597.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.6 %

PTON opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

