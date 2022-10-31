Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.76 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

