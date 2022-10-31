Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.58 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.