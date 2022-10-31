Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. State Street Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

