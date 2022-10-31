Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 43.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.