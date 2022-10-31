Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 99.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

