Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands Price Performance

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DRVN stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

