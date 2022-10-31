Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

PAG stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.