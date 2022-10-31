Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

CLR opened at $73.97 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

