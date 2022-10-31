Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.14 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

