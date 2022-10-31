Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.22 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

MRTX opened at $67.91 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $190.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.95 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.