Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

