Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $626,000 Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

