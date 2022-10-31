Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $741,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,762,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $23,354,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

