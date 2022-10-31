Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $741,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

