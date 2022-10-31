Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $772,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $360.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

