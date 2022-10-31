Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $837,000 Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEGA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

