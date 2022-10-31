Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 484,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $59.54 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

