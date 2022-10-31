Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Natera by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $53,303,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in Natera by 56.2% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,886,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

