Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in News by 571.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in News by 50.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth $349,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in News by 310.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in News by 335.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

