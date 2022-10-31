Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

