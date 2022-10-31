Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $1.20 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

