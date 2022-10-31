Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $826,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.
Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.3 %
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
