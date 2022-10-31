Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $826,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $554,135.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,373,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,342,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,646,603 shares of company stock worth $10,062,438 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.