Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 151.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 116.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 12.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $30.23 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

