Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,569 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.