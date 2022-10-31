Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,572 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,198 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of TRIP opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

