Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,573 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AZEK were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 25.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,092,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.74.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

