Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 317,826 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Read More

