Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after buying an additional 125,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Kemper Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.78. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

