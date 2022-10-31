Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 249.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

