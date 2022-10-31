Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FHB opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

