Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPC opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

