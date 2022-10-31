Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in nCino were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.52. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

